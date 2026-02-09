Jake Paul in tears as fiancée Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold
- Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands secured the gold medal in the 1,000m speed skating event.
- Leerdam set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31 during her winning race.
- Her compatriot Femke Kok claimed the silver medal, ensuring a one-two finish for the Netherlands.
- Defending champion Tigaki Miho from Japan earned the bronze medal.
- This victory marked the Netherlands' first gold medal of the Games.
