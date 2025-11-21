Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul says he is ‘ready to die’ to beat Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has said is he ‘ready to die’ to get his hand raised against Anthony Joshua
  • Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua went face-to-face at a launch press conference on Friday for their fight in Miami on 19 December.
  • The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is a major underdog, but claimed he is “ready to die” to beat Joshua.
  • He also stated beating Joshua would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
  • Paul and Joshua are due to square off over eight rounds next month, with the Brit making his return to the ring after losing to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
  • Paul beat former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight, and also holds a win over Mike Tyson.

