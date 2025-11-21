Jake Paul says he is ‘ready to die’ to beat Anthony Joshua
- Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua went face-to-face at a launch press conference on Friday for their fight in Miami on 19 December.
- The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is a major underdog, but claimed he is “ready to die” to beat Joshua.
- He also stated beating Joshua would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
- Paul and Joshua are due to square off over eight rounds next month, with the Brit making his return to the ring after losing to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
- Paul beat former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight, and also holds a win over Mike Tyson.