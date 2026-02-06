Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Milner’s two-decade Premier League journey nears historic milestone

  • James Milner, aged 40, is set to equal Gareth Barry's record of 653 Premier League appearances if he plays for Brighton against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
  • His career spans over two decades, beginning with his debut for Leeds United in 2002 at just 16 years old, earning £70 a week.
  • After a brief spell on loan at Swindon Town in 2003, Milner has gone on to have an illustrious career playing for the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City and Liverpool.
  • While at Man City and Liverpool, respectively, he won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Champions League title.
  • Milner had earned an unfair reputation for being dull, which resulted in the “Boring James Milner” parody Twitter account, which he often played along with to comedic effect.
  • “Milner's name never really is mentioned as one of the greats, but he is, without a doubt,” his former teammate Micah Richards told BBC Sport.

