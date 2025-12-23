Major upset at Darts World Championship as seventh seed is knocked out
- Ricky Evans caused a major upset by defeating seventh seed James Wade 3-2 in a dramatic second-round match at the PDC World Championship, despite missing seven match darts.
- Wade, a four-time World Championship semi-finalist, became the highest-ranked player to be eliminated from the tournament so far.
- Gabriel Clemens advanced to the next round by upsetting 31st seed Wessel Nijman with a 3-0 victory.
- Second seed Luke Humphries delivered a dominant performance, beating veteran Paul Lim 3-0, while Kevin Doets ended Kenyan hero David Munyua's impressive run with a 3-0 win.
- Other notable results included Madars Razma beating Darren Beveridge 3-1, Gian van Veen defeating Alan Soutar 3-1, and Nathan Aspinall securing a 3-0 victory over Leonard Gates.