Jamie Carragher drops verdict on Arne Slot’s position at Liverpool amid crisis
- Jamie Carragher suggested Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not have the same "unconditional love" as his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.
- Carragher dismissed early speculation regarding Slot's future on Monday Night Football, despite the club's recent poor run of form.
- Liverpool suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, marking their sixth loss in the last seven Premier League fixtures, and they are now 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.
- Carragher criticised Mohamed Salah for his lack of leadership during the team's difficult period, contrasting him with captain Virgil van Dijk.
- He stated that Salah typically only speaks publicly after good performances or during contract discussions, and urged him to step up as a leader.