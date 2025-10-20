Pundit reveals the one player who should no longer be a guaranteed starter at Liverpool
- Liverpool have suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions, leading to a drop to fourth in the Premier League table.
- Their recent poor run includes a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, marking their first home defeat to their rivals in nine years.
- Mohamed Salah has been largely ineffective this season, contributing only two goals and two assists in eight top-flight matches.
- Pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that Salah should no longer be a guaranteed starter, particularly for away games.
- Carragher believes Salah, given his current form, would have no grounds to complain if benched for upcoming fixtures.