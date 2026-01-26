Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamie George sends warning to England team-mates ahead of Six Nations

Jamie George has stressed England cannot be complacent after winning their last 11 matches (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamie George has stressed England cannot be complacent after winning their last 11 matches (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Jamie George insists England must evolve to win the Six Nations, despite being second favourites behind France and having an 11-game winning streak.
  • George, who recently announced he will retire after the 2027 World Cup, warned that the team cannot be complacent and must improve upon their performances from the last 11 matches.
  • England's Six Nations campaign begins against Wales on 7 February, followed by a pivotal match against Scotland at Murrayfield, where they have not won since 2020.
  • George highlighted the Scotland fixture as their biggest rivalry in the Six Nations, acknowledging their challenging record in Edinburgh.
  • George also expressed support for captain Maro Itoje, who is grieving the death of his mother, commending his resilience and dedication to the team during a difficult period.
