Jamie Vardy achieves historic feat after swapping Leicester for Serie A

Jamie Vardy has been named Serie A Player of the Month for November
Jamie Vardy has been named Serie A Player of the Month for November (Getty Images)
  • Jamie Vardy has become the first Englishman to win the Serie A Player of the Month award.
  • Vardy left Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship in the summer after 13 years at the club.
  • He joined Serie A side Cremonese and has now won the Player of the Month award for November.
  • Vardy’s only league goal in November came in a 2-1 defeat by Juventus on 1 November.
  • Vardy will turn 39 next month, but has helped Cremonese into ninth place in the Serie A table.

