British tennis icon backs star to challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
- Tim Henman has backed British tennis player Jack Draper to become the primary challenger to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
- Draper, currently ranked ninth, demonstrated his potential by defeating Alcaraz and winning the Indian Wells tournament earlier this year.
- His season was unfortunately cut short due to bone bruising in his left humerus, leading to his withdrawal from competitions after Wimbledon.
- Henman emphasised that Draper's ability to compete with the top two players hinges on him achieving and maintaining full fitness.
- The article also highlights Alcaraz's recent dominance over Sinner, with Henman suggesting Sinner needs to develop more variety in his game to counter Alcaraz's diverse playing style.