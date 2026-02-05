Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

JD Vance’s message to Team USA as he arrives in Milan with pregnant wife and children

Vance is following in the footsteps of former VPs Joe Biden, who attended the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, and Mike Pence, who traveled to Pyeongchang, Korea, in 2018
Vance is following in the footsteps of former VPs Joe Biden, who attended the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, and Mike Pence, who traveled to Pyeongchang, Korea, in 2018 (AP)
  • Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Milan to lead the US delegation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and his pregnant wife Usha and their children are with him.
  • Vance shared a message for US athletes after landing in Italy, telling them, the Olympics “is one of the few things that unites the entire country.”
  • He said his wife isn’t a sports fan but “obsessively makes us watch the Olympics” every two years, evidence that the competition “really brings the country together. Everybody is rooting for you guys and everybody's cheering for you.”
  • His trip combines sports diplomacy with visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan to support a peace agreement brokered by the White House.
  • The week-long trip is one of few international engagements for Vance this year, as the administration focuses on domestic issues ahead of midterm elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in