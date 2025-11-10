Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Anthony Joshua foe to fight British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma

Moses Itauma’s next opponent has finally been announced
Moses Itauma’s next opponent has finally been announced (Getty)
  • British heavyweight Moses Itauma will fight American Jermaine Franklin on 24 January at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
  • Franklin, 32, has a professional record of 24-2, with his only defeats coming against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.
  • The 20-year-old Itauma will aim to maintain his unbeaten record and progress towards a world-title shot.
  • This upcoming bout follows Itauma's emphatic stoppage victory against Dillian Whyte in August.
  • Itauma's return to the ring was delayed after his previously scheduled December fight was cancelled.
