Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe will not be charged by FA for ‘colonised by immigrants’ comments

Starmer hits out at Jim Ratcliffe over ‘colonised’ by immigrants claim
  • Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not be charged by the Football Association over his controversial claim that the UK had been 'colonised by immigrants'.
  • The FA reminded Ratcliffe of his responsibilities when engaging with the media but decided against further action, concluding his comments did not bring the game into disrepute.
  • Ratcliffe had previously apologised for the remarks, which drew widespread criticism from political figures.
  • The Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer both described Ratcliffe's comments as 'offensive', while Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham called them 'insulting, inflammatory and incorrect'.
  • Manchester United manager Michael Carrick also addressed the issue, emphasising the club's pride in its culture of equality and diversity.
