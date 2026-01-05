Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why England’s Joe Root isn’t finished in Australia yet

Centurion Root hoping to 'maximise opportunities' in Australia
  • Joe Root scored a terrific 160 in the fifth Test in Sydney, marking his second century of the series after making his first-ever three-figure score in Australia during the Brisbane Test.
  • Root, 35, holds a central contract until summer 2027 and expressed his desire to feature in the next Ashes series down under.
  • He is currently second on the all-time Test match run list, just under 2,000 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921.
  • Root's century helped England set a first innings total of 384 as they aim to reduce the series deficit to 3-2.
  • He hopes that recent wins in Australia will create positive memories for the squad, removing past 'baggage' for future tours.
In full

