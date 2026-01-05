Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Australia hit back after Joe Root’s superb century in fifth Ashes Test

Related: 'Frustrating' Ashes defeat a learning curve for Brook
  • Joe Root scored his 41st Test century, making 160 runs, as England posted their highest total of the Ashes tour with 384 all out in the fifth Test in Sydney.
  • Root's century was a standout performance, equalling Ricky Ponting's record for centuries, but lacked sufficient support from his teammates.
  • Australia responded strongly, reaching 166 for two by stumps on day two, with Travis Head scoring an unbeaten 91.
  • England's patched-up pace attack struggled, with Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse proving expensive, while captain Ben Stokes took both Australian wickets.
  • Despite Root's efforts, England's lower order collapsed, losing four wickets for just nine runs, leaving them vulnerable against Australia's aggressive batting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in