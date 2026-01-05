How Australia hit back after Joe Root’s superb century in fifth Ashes Test
- Joe Root scored his 41st Test century, making 160 runs, as England posted their highest total of the Ashes tour with 384 all out in the fifth Test in Sydney.
- Root's century was a standout performance, equalling Ricky Ponting's record for centuries, but lacked sufficient support from his teammates.
- Australia responded strongly, reaching 166 for two by stumps on day two, with Travis Head scoring an unbeaten 91.
- England's patched-up pace attack struggled, with Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse proving expensive, while captain Ben Stokes took both Australian wickets.
- Despite Root's efforts, England's lower order collapsed, losing four wickets for just nine runs, leaving them vulnerable against Australia's aggressive batting.