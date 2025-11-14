Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved football coach who starred in docuseries killed in campus shooting

Police work the scene after a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
Police work the scene after a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
  • College football coach John Beam, known for his appearance in the Netflix series "Last Chance U," has died a day after being shot at Laney College in Oakland, California.
  • Police announced Beam's death Friday, stating that it was a "very targeted incident" and that the suspect and Beam knew each other.
  • Beere did not elaborate on how they knew each other or why the suspect was on campus, saying the suspect played football at Skyline High School but not when Beam worked there.
  • Police said a gun was recovered and that technology, including campus and public transit cameras, aided in the arrest.
  • Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee described Beam as a "giant" and a mentor who had shaped leaders for over 40 years, with two of his former players, now in the NFL, sharing their heartbreak.
In full

