Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

John Cena signs off his WWE career in shocking fashion

John Cena opens up on WWE retirement plans
  • WWE legend John Cena has brought to an end his storied career on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington DC.
  • In front of a partisan crowd, the 17-time world champion faced Austrian star Gunther in his last match.
  • The epic back-and-forth contest between the pair looked to be tilting in Cena’s favour; however, he shockingly tapped out after being unable to overcome Gunther’s relentless sleeper hold, much to the dismay of the vocal and unhappy crowd.
  • After the match, Cena symbolically left his shoes, armband and wristbands in the ring to indicate that he has retired from wrestling, while being applauded by his peers.
  • As he walked away from the ring for the final time, Cena spoke to the camera telling his fans: “It has been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in