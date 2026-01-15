Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Liverpool assistant John Heitinga joins Tottenham

John Heitinga has been added to Tottenham’s coaching staff
John Heitinga has been added to Tottenham’s coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
  • John Heitinga has been added to Thomas Frank’s coaching staff at Tottenham.
  • Heitinga was Arne Slot’s assistant at Liverpool last season when the Reds won the Premier League.
  • He left Anfield last summer to take up a position as Ajax manager but was sacked in November after a poor run of form.
  • Heitinga has previously coached at West Ham and has experience of playing in the Premier League following spells at Everton and Fulham.
  • He joins Tottenham at a time where pressure is increasing on Frank, with Spurs currently 14th in the Premier League.

