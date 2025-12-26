John Robertson’s words on his greatest goal resurface following his death
- Footballer John Robertson, a winger for Scotland and Nottingham Forest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 72.
- Following his death, an interview from May 2024 titled 'Icons of Football: John Robertson' resurfaced.
- In the interview, Robertson discussed his 1981 Wembley winner for Scotland, identifying it as the best goal of his career.
- He described scoring the goal as “something I’d dreamed of since I was a little boy”.
- Nottingham Forest paid tribute, saying that Robertson’s “unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion” would never be forgotten.