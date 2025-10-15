Man City star praises England’s performances following World Cup qualification
- England secured their place at next summer’s World Cup in North America after beating Latvia 5-0.
- John Stones, a key defender for England, expressed immense personal satisfaction after contemplating retirement last season due to injury.
- Stones views the World Cup 2026 qualification as a sweet reward for overcoming a tough period and proving his resilience.
- England became the first European nation to qualify, achieving this feat with six wins from six matches and not conceding a single goal.
- The Manchester City player highlighted the team's improving performance, professionalism, and their collective desire to continue building on their success.