John Virgo dies aged 79 as tributes paid to snooker legend
- Snooker legend John Virgo has died at the age of 79, as announced by the World Snooker Tour.
- Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, was widely celebrated for his extensive broadcasting career.
- He was a prominent commentator for the BBC's snooker coverage, known for his iconic catchphrase 'Where's the cue ball going?'.
- Virgo also featured on the popular 1990s snooker show Big Break and was renowned for his trick shots on the exhibition circuit.
- The World Snooker Tour expressed profound sadness at his passing, extending condolences to his family and loved ones.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks