Why Jon Jones attempted to troll UFC rival on Instagram

Fans BOO after Tom Aspinall’s fight ends in DOUBLE EYE poke
  • Tom Aspinall's first undisputed UFC heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane ended in a No Contest at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.
  • The fight was stopped in the first round after Gane poked Aspinall in both eyes, preventing the British champion from continuing.
  • Jon Jones, Aspinall's predecessor, trolled him by adding an eye patch to his Instagram profile picture, referencing past claims that Jones avoided fighting Aspinall.
  • Jones had retired from mixed martial arts, leading to Aspinall being elevated to undisputed champion after a period where Jones had not faced him.
  • Both Aspinall and Gane expressed regret over the incident, with Aspinall voicing frustration at the premature end to the bout.
