Jordan Henderson makes Liverpool and Saudi Arabia admissions

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield
  • Jordan Henderson reflected on his "tough moments" since leaving Liverpool in 2023, describing his departure as feeling like a "breakup" and admitting he struggled afterwards.
  • He found it difficult to watch Premier League games after leaving Liverpool, choosing Saudi Arabia for distance from his past.
  • Henderson hinted at regret over his move to Al-Ettifaq, stating that "in hindsight, maybe I would have made different decisions" regarding his time there.
  • He has since returned to Europe with Ajax and is now playing in the Premier League for Brentford, feeling "rehabilitated" and "renascent" in his career.
  • Henderson has been recalled to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel, aiming to prove his worth and play in the World Cup, refuting suggestions he is merely a "cheerleader".
