Jos Buttler throws support behind Brendon McCullum after T20 World Cup scare
- Jos Buttler has defended England coach Brendon McCullum's use of walkie-talkies to relay messages to players during matches at the T20 World Cup, calling him a "sharp coach".
- McCullum's adoption of handheld transceivers, with substitute fielders as intermediaries, aims to provide real-time instructions and advice.
- Buttler noted that this practice is common in other sports and the Indian Premier League, suggesting cricket has been "a bit behind" in this area.
- The new tactic follows criticism of McCullum's perceived disengagement during England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat.
- Buttler also hailed McCullum’s relationship with captain Harry Brook after England survived a huge scare to beat Nepal in their first game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
