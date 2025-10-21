Jose Mourinho makes admission about Newcastle forward after impressive display
- Newcastle United secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League.
- Anthony Gordon scored his fourth Champions League goal of the season, opening the scoring for Newcastle in the 32nd minute.
- Substitute Harvey Barnes netted an exquisite double in the second half, with his first goal coming from a remarkable long throw by goalkeeper Nick Pope.
- Gordon's impressive performance earned praise from manager Eddie Howe and an admission from Jose Mourinho that he was a 'problem'.
- The win lays a strong foundation for Newcastle's qualification from the group stages and boosts the team's confidence, with Howe noting a return of attacking prowess.