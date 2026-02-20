Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jose Mourinho’s ex-player urges him to apologise for ‘very wrong’ Vinicius Jr comments

Benfica’s head coach Jose Mourinho talks with Vinicius Jr after Tuesday’s incident (Pedro Rocha/AP)
Benfica’s head coach Jose Mourinho talks with Vinicius Jr after Tuesday’s incident (Pedro Rocha/AP) (AP)
  • Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during their Champions League clash on Tuesday.
  • Benfica boss Jose Mourinho suggested Vinicius Jr had provoked the alleged abuse with his celebration after scoring the only goal of the game.
  • Benni McCarthy, who played under Mourinho at Porto, has criticised his former manager for his comments.
  • McCarthy told BBC Sport that Mourinho’s statement was “very wrong” and called on him to apologise.
  • Uefa is currently investigating Vinicius Jr’s allegation ahead of next week’s second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica.

