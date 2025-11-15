Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Heavyweight champ says positive drugs test a ‘real surprise’

Joseph Parker ahead of the WBO World heavyweight championship bout at the O2 arena, London
Joseph Parker ahead of the WBO World heavyweight championship bout at the O2 arena, London (Steven Paston/PA Wire)
  • Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has spoken out after failing a drugs test to deny taking any prohibited substance.
  • A routine test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on the day of the New Zealander’s October fight against Fabio Wardley returned an adverse result, reportedly for cocaine.
  • Parker said on Instagram that the result was a “real surprise” and he is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, confident it will clear his name.
  • The 33-year-old had put his mandatory challenger status for Oleksandr Usyk on the line against Wardley, suffering an 11th-round stoppage defeat.
  • Parker's promotional company, Queensberry, confirmed VADA's notification of the adverse finding but said that no further comment would be made during the investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in