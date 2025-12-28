Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool and Wolves unite in tribute to Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota's children lead Liverpool out at Anfield as former clubs pay tribute
  • Liverpool and Wolves paid tribute to Diogo Jota during their Premier League match at Anfield, the first time his two former clubs met since his death.
  • The Portuguese forward, aged 28, died in a car crash in Spain in July, alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva.
  • Jota had played for both Liverpool and Wolves during his career.
  • His sons, Dinis and Duarte, led the teams out onto the pitch at Anfield, accompanied by other family members.
  • Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, was in attendance and watched as Anfield sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in honour of her late husband.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in