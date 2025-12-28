Liverpool and Wolves unite in tribute to Diogo Jota
- Liverpool and Wolves paid tribute to Diogo Jota during their Premier League match at Anfield, the first time his two former clubs met since his death.
- The Portuguese forward, aged 28, died in a car crash in Spain in July, alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva.
- Jota had played for both Liverpool and Wolves during his career.
- His sons, Dinis and Duarte, led the teams out onto the pitch at Anfield, accompanied by other family members.
- Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, was in attendance and watched as Anfield sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in honour of her late husband.