Jude Bellingham returns to England squad as Thomas Tuchel hands first call-up to Bournemouth star
- Thomas Tuchel has announced England's 25-man squad for the upcoming November camp, featuring matches against Serbia and Albania.
- Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have returned to the squad after previous absences, with Bellingham's last omission sparking questions about his relationship with the coach.
- Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott received his first senior call-up, following his success with England's Under-21 European Championship-winning side.
- The squad also includes uncapped players Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah, alongside recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope.
- This selection marks a key step in England's preparations for next summer’s World Cup, having already secured qualification.