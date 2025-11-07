Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jude Bellingham returns to England squad as Thomas Tuchel hands first call-up to Bournemouth star

Jude Bellingham is back in the England squad (PA Wire)
  • Thomas Tuchel has announced England's 25-man squad for the upcoming November camp, featuring matches against Serbia and Albania.
  • Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have returned to the squad after previous absences, with Bellingham's last omission sparking questions about his relationship with the coach.
  • Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott received his first senior call-up, following his success with England's Under-21 European Championship-winning side.
  • The squad also includes uncapped players Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah, alongside recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope.
  • This selection marks a key step in England's preparations for next summer’s World Cup, having already secured qualification.
