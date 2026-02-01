Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Injury fears for England after midfielder suffers hamstring problem

Jude Bellingham lies on the pitch injured during Real Madrid’s game against Rayo Vallecano
Jude Bellingham lies on the pitch injured during Real Madrid’s game against Rayo Vallecano (AP)
  • England midfielder Jude Bellingham sustained a hamstring injury during Real Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
  • Bellingham pulled up in the 10th minute, clutching his left hamstring, and was visibly distressed, wiping away tears on the pitch.
  • The injury raises significant concerns for England's upcoming World Cup warm-up friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March.
  • Real Madrid's head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, confirmed Bellingham was not carrying an injury prior to the match.
  • Arbeloa said that it is currently too early to make a full assessment of the 22-year-old player's condition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in