Jude Bellingham on target as Real Madrid stretch LaLiga lead with El Clasico win
- Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico, moving five points clear at the top of LaLiga.
- Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal in the 43rd minute, putting Real Madrid back in front.
- Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid, which was later cancelled out by Fermin Lopez for Barcelona.
- Mbappe missed a penalty in the second half, and Bellingham had a second goal disallowed for offside.
- Barcelona's Pedri was sent off deep into injury time for a second bookable offence.