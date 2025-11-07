Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World champion set to compete at 2026 Winter Olympics despite theft and fraud conviction

Julia Simon is still set to compete at next year’s Winter Olympics
Julia Simon is still set to compete at next year’s Winter Olympics (AFP/Getty)
  • French biathlete Julia Simon, an Olympic silver medallist and 10-time world champion, was convicted of theft and credit card fraud by a French court last month.
  • She was found guilty of stealing approximately €2,000 from teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and a team physiotherapist, receiving a three-month suspended prison sentence and a €15,000 fine.
  • The French Ski Federation (FFS) disciplinary committee issued a six-month ban, with five months suspended, and an additional €30,000 fine, €15,000 of which is suspended.
  • Despite the ban, which takes effect on 7 November, the suspended nature of the penalty means Simon will be eligible to compete at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina next year.
  • Simon admitted "the entirety of the facts" in court, expressing regret and stating she had worked with a psychologist, after initially denying the accusations and filing a complaint for identity theft.
