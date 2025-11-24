Ex-Jurgen Klopp assistant lands Championship manager’s job
- Vitor Matos has been appointed as Swansea City's new head coach, signing a four-year contract.
- Matos previously worked as an elite development coach under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, where he helped the club win a Premier League title.
- He departed Liverpool in May 2024, later joining Pep Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg and most recently managing Portuguese side Maritimo.
- Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe praised Matos's clear plan, extensive experience at elite clubs, and commitment to attacking football and player development.
- Matos will lead his first game as Swans boss in Tuesday's Championship fixture against Derby, following the departure of interim manager Darren O'Dea.