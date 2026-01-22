Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Justin Gaethje takes fresh swipe at fighter pay ahead of UFC 324

Justin Gaethje has criticised UFC fighter pay
Justin Gaethje has criticised UFC fighter pay (Getty Images)
  • Justin Gaethje has claimed he will not earn any additional money despite the UFC's new $7.7bn broadcast deal with Paramount+.
  • Gaethje is scheduled to headline the UFC's first event on Paramount+, where he will compete against Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title on Saturday.
  • He criticised the UFC's fighter pay, stating that his 14 post-fight bonuses have not collectively amounted to $1m.
  • The fight against Pimblett follows Gaethje's threat to retire if he did not receive a title shot, despite a recent record including a significant loss to Max Holloway.
  • Pimblett, who remains undefeated in the UFC, will face Gaethje in a highly anticipated match-up that could set up a future grudge match with Ilia Topuria.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in