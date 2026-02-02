Kalvin Phillips running out of time to secure Man City exit
- Kalvin Phillips is facing a race against time to leave Manchester City in this transfer window.
- The midfielder has been linked with a move away since the window opened last month and there has been interest from other clubs.
- However, there have been no concrete offers for the England star and the transfer window is set to shut on Monday evening.
- Phillips has endured a nightmare spell at City since joining the club from Leeds United in 2022.
- Phillips, who turned 30 in December, has made just one appearance for City this season.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks