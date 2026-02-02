Kalvin Phillips close to Man City exit after minimal playing time under Guardiola
- Kalvin Phillips is nearing a loan move to Championship club Sheffield United, where he will remain until the end of the season.
- The midfielder has seen minimal action this term, playing just seven minutes in the Carabao Cup.
- Manchester City are understood to be covering the majority of Phillips’ wages during his temporary spell, should the move be completed.
- Elsewhere, it is being reported that Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign winger Nilson Angulo from Belgian side Anderlecht in a deal worth £15m + £2.5m in add-ons.
- The 22-year-old, who is having medical overseas, will replace Simon Adingra who looks set to join Monaco.
