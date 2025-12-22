Kansas City Chiefs announce shocking transition for team
- The Kansas City Chiefs are set to relocate from Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to a new facility in Kansas by the 2031 NFL season.
- This move follows legislative approval by Kansas lawmakers and an agreement between the team and the State of Kansas.
- The decision comes after Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a sales tax in April 2024 that would have funded Arrowhead Stadium renovations.
- The proposed new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, will be an enclosed, state-of-the-art facility designed for year-round events.
- The Kansas City Royals are also considering a similar departure from Missouri, while Jackson County officials are making a last-ditch effort to keep the Chiefs.