Study of 13,000 penalty calls suggests referees favored the Kansas City Chiefs
- A study by academics, including those from the University of Texas El Paso, analyzed over 13,000 NFL penalty calls from 2015 to 2023.
- The research suggests that postseason officiating has disproportionately favored the Kansas City Chiefs during the Patrick Mahomes era.
- During the Mahomes-era playoffs, penalties against opposing defensive players were 23% more likely to result in first downs and 28% more likely to be subjective calls like roughing the passer.
- This pattern of favorable calls was unique to the Chiefs and not observed in other successful teams, such as the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots.
- Academics propose that financial incentives and the Chiefs' commercial value to the NFL could be a factor, though they note it shows correlation rather than proof of corruption.