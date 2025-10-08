Leeds United star excited to finally make Wembley debut aged 35
- Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow hopes to finally play at Wembley against England, having been denied the opportunity twice previously.
- Darlow missed out on playing at the stadium in 2012 for Newport and again in the 2023 Carabao Cup final for Newcastle due to administrative issues.
- Despite being born in Northampton and initially aspiring to represent England, Darlow is now fully committed to Wales, following in his grandfather Ken Leek's footsteps.
- Persuaded by Craig Bellamy, Darlow has established himself as Wales' first-choice goalkeeper, earning eight caps and expressing pride in his Welsh identity.
- Currently in strong form for Leeds, Darlow is preparing for Wales' friendly against England and a crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium.