British tennis star Katie Boulter suffers Australian Open blow
- Former British number one Katie Boulter has missed out on direct entry to the 2026 Australian Open main draw.
- Currently ranked 106th, she is three places short of automatic qualification and will likely need to compete in the qualifying rounds for the tournament that is set to run from 12 January to 1 February.
- Her reduced ranking is attributed to a challenging season affected by injury and poor form.
- Six other British players, including Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, and Emma Raducanu, have secured direct entry to the tournament.
- Notable absentees from the entry lists include Ons Jabeur, who is pregnant, and the injured men’s world No 15 Holger Rune.