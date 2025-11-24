Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Sinfield opens up on latest marathon challenge to raise MND awareness

Kevin Sinfield will begin his latest marathon challenge next week
Kevin Sinfield will begin his latest marathon challenge next week (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
  • Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is set to take on his sixth marathon challenge to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
  • Sinfield is aiming to complete seven ultra-marathons in seven days, starting on 1 December.
  • Sinfield revealed that there will be an extra mile each day as he outlined his aim to bring the MND community together.
  • The challenge will begin in Bury St Edmunds and finish with a “Santa dash” in Leeds, where Sinfield achieved legendary status after starring for Leeds Rhinos.
  • Sinfield started his marathon challenges after his former teammate and close friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 - Burrow passed away at the age of 41 in June 2024.

