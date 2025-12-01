F1 star receives death threats after Qatar GP incident involving Lando Norris
- Red Bull Racing issued a statement regretting comments made by their personnel that led to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli receiving death threats on social media.
- During the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Antonelli made a driving error, veering off track and allowing Lando Norris to overtake him for fourth place.
- Red Bull's Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, and adviser, Helmut Marko, suggested Antonelli deliberately moved aside for Norris.
- Mercedes reported that Antonelli, 19, received over 1,100 abusive comments, including death threats, across his social media accounts following the incident.
- Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff strongly condemned Red Bull's initial suggestions as “total, utter nonsense” and “brainless”, clarifying Antonelli's error.