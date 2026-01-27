Thomas Frank shares update on Spurs duo following car crash
- Tottenham boss Thomas Frank confirmed that players Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car crash on Tuesday.
- The incident occurred as they were travelling to the airport for their Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
- Reports suggest a tyre blew out on Kolo Muani's car, with Odobert, in a separate vehicle, stopping to check on his teammate.
- Frank stated that both players are unharmed and are expected to be available for Wednesday's game.
- In other team news, Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are out due to injury, while Pape Sarr and Joao Palhinha return, and several other players are ineligible.