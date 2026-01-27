Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thomas Frank shares update on Spurs duo following car crash

Video Player Placeholder
Thomas Frank reacts to Spurs 2-2 draw away at Burnley
  • Tottenham boss Thomas Frank confirmed that players Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car crash on Tuesday.
  • The incident occurred as they were travelling to the airport for their Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
  • Reports suggest a tyre blew out on Kolo Muani's car, with Odobert, in a separate vehicle, stopping to check on his teammate.
  • Frank stated that both players are unharmed and are expected to be available for Wednesday's game.
  • In other team news, Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are out due to injury, while Pape Sarr and Joao Palhinha return, and several other players are ineligible.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in