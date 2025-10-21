Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The four reasons why La Liga cancelled its controversial game abroad

Video Player Placeholder
Courtois accuses LaLiga and Tebas of 'manipulation' over Miami game
  • The controversial plan to stage a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami this December has been cancelled.
  • LaLiga announced the decision was due to "uncertainty that has arisen in Spain" and the promoter, Relevent, cited insufficient time to properly execute the event.
  • The proposal had faced significant opposition, with critics claiming it would affect the competition's integrity and players protesting the move.
  • Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was a vocal critic, stating the plan would "adulterate the competition" and not comply with players' agreements.
  • LaLiga expressed deep regret over the cancellation, viewing the match as a historic opportunity for the international expansion and growth of Spanish football.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in