Athletes begin countdown to 2028 LA Olympics

The Olympic cauldron is lit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of the launch for ticket registration to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games
The Olympic cauldron is lit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of the launch for ticket registration to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games (AP)
  • Over 300 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Nadia Comaneci and Apolo Ohno, gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Tuesday to begin the countdown to the 2028 Summer Games.
  • The event promoted the launch of ticket registration for the LA28 Games, which opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.
  • Olympic champion swimmer Janet Evans, chief athlete officer for the LA28 organising committee, highlighted the commitment to delivering athlete-centred games.
  • Athletes met with LA28 officials, with many noting the significant athlete involvement in the planning process.
  • Fans can register at Tickets.LA28.org to secure a time slot for purchasing tickets, with individual tickets and hospitality packages becoming available later this year.
