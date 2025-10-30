Mark Walter approved by NBA as Lakers majority owner
- Billionaire Mark Walter has been confirmed as the new majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers by the NBA.
- The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved Walter's acquisition on Thursday, with the deal reportedly valued at $10bn.
- The Buss family, who had owned the team since 1979, will retain a minority stake, and Jeanie Buss will remain the team's governor for a minimum of five years.
- Walter, who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, expressed his commitment to maintaining the team's excellence and pursuing greatness.
- This acquisition sets a new record for a sports franchise purchase, exceeding Bill Chisholm's $6.1bn acquisition of the Boston Celtics.