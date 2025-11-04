Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Lakers players who stepped up against the Trail Blazers in Luka Doncic absence

The Lakers won despite being short-handed on Monday night
The Lakers won despite being short-handed on Monday night ( Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • The Los Angeles Lakers secured their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 on Monday night.
  • The Lakers achieved this win despite being short-handed, with key players Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined due to injuries.
  • Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots, while Rui Hachimura contributed 28 points.
  • Nick Smith Jr., on a two-way deal, also played a crucial role, adding 25 points for the Lakers.
  • Deni Avdija scored 33 points for the Trail Blazers, whose three-game winning streak was brought to an end.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in