Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

LaLiga matches halted as players protest Miami game

Espanyol and Real Oviedo players stood still for the first 15 seconds of their Friday clash in protest to the Miami game
Espanyol and Real Oviedo players stood still for the first 15 seconds of their Friday clash in protest to the Miami game (Getty Images)
  • LaLiga players are staging symbolic protests at the start of most matches this weekend against the league's decision to hold a game in Miami in December.
  • The protests began on Friday night with Espanyol and Real Oviedo players standing still for the first 15 seconds of their match.
  • The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) has categorically rejected the plan, citing a lack of transparency, dialogue, and player approval.
  • Players from Barcelona and Villarreal, whose teams are scheduled to play in Miami on 20 December, have been excluded from the protest initiative.
  • LaLiga confirmed the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami after UEFA's approval, despite opposition from clubs like Real Madrid and the AFE.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in