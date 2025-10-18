LaLiga matches halted as players protest Miami game
- LaLiga players are staging symbolic protests at the start of most matches this weekend against the league's decision to hold a game in Miami in December.
- The protests began on Friday night with Espanyol and Real Oviedo players standing still for the first 15 seconds of their match.
- The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) has categorically rejected the plan, citing a lack of transparency, dialogue, and player approval.
- Players from Barcelona and Villarreal, whose teams are scheduled to play in Miami on 20 December, have been excluded from the protest initiative.
- LaLiga confirmed the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami after UEFA's approval, despite opposition from clubs like Real Madrid and the AFE.