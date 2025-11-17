Lando Norris explains concerns for pivotal Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Lando Norris believes the cold conditions in Las Vegas will "hinder" McLaren's performance at this weekend’s Grand Prix.
- McLaren has historically struggled at the Las Vegas event, with Norris crashing out in 2023 and then finishing sixth last year.
- The MCL39 car has performed poorly in cooler temperatures, which are typical for the night race in Vegas, unlike competitors such as Mercedes.
- Norris holds a 24-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri and is 49 points ahead of Max Verstappen with three races of the season left, but views Las Vegas as one of McLaren's historically weakest races.
- Team principal Andrea Stella acknowledged past issues with tyre behaviour, aerodynamics, and car setup in Vegas but stated that actions have been taken to improve for this year.