Lando Norris crowned F1 world champion in dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Related: Lando Norris eyes world title in F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi
  • Lando Norris has been crowned Formula 1 World Champion after finishing third at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
  • Norris, 26, secured the title by achieving the necessary top-three finish at the Yas Marina Circuit.
  • Max Verstappen won the race from pole position, with Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri finishing second.
  • Norris was investigated by stewards for an incident while overtaking Yuki Tsunoda, but was cleared, with Tsunoda receiving a penalty.
  • This achievement marks Norris as the 11th British driver to win the Formula 1 World Championship.

