Lando Norris lifts the lid on his F1 title celebration party

Lando Norris clinched his first world championship in Abu Dhabi (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris clinched his first world championship in Abu Dhabi (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Lando Norris secured his maiden Formula One world championship on Sunday at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.
  • The British driver clinched the title by finishing third in the race, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak as he won the championship by a mere two points.
  • Norris celebrated his historic victory with an afterparty that lasted until 6am, culminating in a McDonald’s breakfast where he settled for a Sausage McMuffin.
  • He described the final moments of the race as a "movie”, experiencing flashbacks of his career and becoming emotional upon seeing the chequered flag.
  • Despite the monumental achievement, Norris stated that while the title will change his life externally, it will not alter his core identity.
